16 Examiners Debarred for Malpractice

Hyderabad: Sixteen examiners and lab assistants were debarred from all future examination duties after mass copying and malpractice were reported during the intermediate practical examinations held in private and corporate junior colleges on Wednesday.

According to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE), examiners were caught on live CCTV distributing answer slips to students, while some deliberately left halls unattended to allow external material. The Board also found instances where marks were awarded even before exams concluded, and evaluation work was outsourced to others.

Officials further noted that cameras at certain centres went offline or blinked during malpractice, suggesting intentional tampering.

As per the Board’s order, the defaulting staff have been relieved of duties and will not receive remuneration, TA or DA, under its ‘zero tolerance policy’ for malpractice.

District intermediate educational officers have been instructed to appoint reserve staff from the waiting list to ensure smooth conduct of the remaining exams.

Meanwhile, 1,48,173 out of 1,54,115 candidates appeared for the practical examinations on Wednesday.