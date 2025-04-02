16-Day Sri Rama Navami Cultural Fete Begins in City on Saturday

Hyderabad: The 64th Sri Rama Navami cultural festival will be celebrated at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, for 16 days from April 5. The hugely popular festival showcases Indian culture and epics in myriad forms by way of a colourful panorama of music, discourses and lectures.

This year’s edition will commence with a three-day (April 5-7) upanyasam by Sri Velukkudi Krishnan, a chartered accountant-turned-spiritual speaker. He will explore the sixteen gunas of Lord Rama as described by sage Valmiki. This is followed by two days of upanyasams by Kachi Kidambi Haripriya Devanathan, whose lineage traces to the direct shishya of Swami Ramanujar. A distinguished speaker renowned for her profound knowledge and engaging presentation, she will cover “Lakshmi Kataksham” on day one and “Anjali Mahathvam” the next day.

April 10 and April 11 belong to Vinay L Varanasi, who is an immersive storyteller in English who brings to bear a 360-degree perspective on his subjects.

Vinay works on a unique format, which is at the intersection of Sanatana Dharma, story-telling and music. On the first day, he will have musical accompaniment from Vivek Sadasivam for “Vishnu Sakhyam”, while on the second day, Chandana Bala Kalyan will provide musical support with “Shiva Sakhyam”.

The much-awaited combination of Dushyanth Sridhar, a BITs chemical engineer-turned-spiritual speaker, along with J. Sai Deepak, senior advocate at the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court, will present a trail blazing discourse in English on Sanatana Dharmam — past, present and future on April 12. Sai Deepak, it may be recalled, argued the Sabarimala case in the Supreme Court.

Vishakha Hari, with her mellifluous renditions, will present sangeetha upanyasam on Vishnu Sahasranamam from April 13-15. A CA gold medallist, she is dedicated to the cause of Sanata Dharma.

Dr. Anantha Padmanabha Chariar will present three days of upanyasam (April 16-18), exploring the multiple facets of Azhwarghal.

The highlight of the festival is the special anugraha bhashanam in Tamil by Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar on April 19.

The festival will culminate with a devotional music concert by the Varaha Roopam fame Sri Sai Vignesh and his full orchestra.

The festival has special presentations by child prodigies, Hyderabad’s Achyutha Sarma Kalaga and Baby Sriinithi from Coimbatore. Entry to the programmes is free.