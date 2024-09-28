16 Cows Killed As Vehicle Illegally Carrying Them Overturns

Warangal: Sixteen cows died, and 12 were injured when a vehicle carrying them overturned at a crossing in Vavilalapally village, Palakurthy mandal, Jangaon district, on Saturday.



According to police, the DCM van was illegally transporting 50 cows from Thorrur town in Mahbubabad district when it overturned around 5 am, resulting in the deaths of 16 cows and injuries to 12 others.

Police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured cows, and transferred the remaining cows to a nearby goshala. The injured animals received treatment under the supervision of a veterinary doctor before being moved to the goshala.

The driver, cleaner, and two other individuals involved in the cow transport fled the scene. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders who arrived at the scene alleged that miscreants were illegally transporting the cows, tying their legs for transport to slaughterhouses in Hyderabad.