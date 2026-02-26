16 Additional and Deputy Collectors Transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sixteen Additional Collectors, Special Grade Deputy Collectors (SGDCs) and Deputy Collectors were transferred in Telangana on administrative grounds.

Additional Collector G Padmaja Rani has been posted as District Revenue Officer of Jogulamba-Gadwal district while half a dozen SGDCs were also transferred. JLB Hari Priya has been transferred as Additional Collector, Revenue, Mahboobnagar, K Venk Reddy as Additional Collector, Revenue, Bhuvanagiri, D Bhujanga Rao as Additional Collector, Revenue, Adilabad, V Lachi Reddy as Estate Officer, Secunderabad, T Srinivas Rao, Gadwal RDO, L Alivelu as Project Director, Housing Gadwal.

Deputy Collectors – P Ramakrishna, K Partha Simha Reddy, N Srinivas, G Narasimha Rao and Prabhakar Rodda as RDO Narsapur, Chevella, Khammam, Metpally and Yellareddy, respectively. K Mahipal Reddy has been posted as DC and Tahsildhar of Serilingampally and Deputy Collector P Madhavi Devi has been posted as PA to Special Collector Nalgonda.

The services of Additional Deputy Collector Ravinder Reddy were placed at the disposal of Municipal Administration and Urban Development for being posted as SDC (LA) KUDA on deputation basis on foreign service terms and conditions. Deputy Collector V Aruna was asked to report to the government.