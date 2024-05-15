1.5L to 2L Voters from Hyderabad Ferried in Trains

Hyderabad: An estimated 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people had travelled in trains alone to reach their natives in Andhra Pradesh to take part in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on Monday. Ahead of elections, there was a large exodus of people living the old city and rushing to their native places in Andhra Prdesh.

The South Central Railways (SCR) rolled out 35 special trains for the election purpose and to help people reach their destinations on time. It had attached additional coaches to regular Andhra-bound trains to accommodate travelers.

The SRC had arranged additional third AC, second AC, sleeper and chair car coaches between May 10 and to May 14 for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior official from the SCR said.