1,535 Black Spots Identified on National Highways in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 1,535 black spots on national highways in Telangana. Of them, short-term rectification works were completed at 1259 black spots while long-term rectification works were completed at 516 black spots.

According to the Ministry, the rectification of black spots is a continuous process and temporary measures are taken on an immediate basis. Out of 16,542 black spots identified on national highways (NHs) in the country, short-term rectification has been completed on 14,138 black spots.

Long-term rectification measures, as recommended by road safety audit reports, are implemented only at locations deemed necessary. Accordingly, long-term measures have been completed at 6,649 black spots, while 4,077 black spots have been assessed as not requiring such long-term interventions.

All the works on national highways are carried out as per standards, guidelines, manual, code of practice of Indian Roads Congress as well as specifications for Road and Bridge Works. Necessary road safety measures are taken during design, construction, operation and maintenance stages.

Further, guidelines have been issued for regular safety audit of all NHs at design, construction, pre-opening stage of NH projects as well as on existing NHs for ensuring road safety, according to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He was replying to a question raised in Rajya Sabha a few days ago.

According to him, in accordance with the legal mandate under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act) -1988, “Prime Minister -Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT) Scheme” has been notified and comprehensive guidelines detailing the process flow, roles and responsibilities of respective stakeholders, and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its implementation have been issued.

The scheme was launched nation-wide on February 13, 2026 after onboarding States and Union Territories (UTs) on the digital platform except the State of West Bengal.