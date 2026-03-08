1500 + participate in the 3rd edition YELLOW RIBBON RUN held at Hyderabad

More than 1500 enthusiasts from all walks of life participated in the 3rd edition of Yellow Ribbon Run 2026 held in Hyderabad. The run is being organized by Endometriosis Foundation of India, the first and only organization in India dedicated to the cause of Endometriosis and for Endometriosis patients founded by city-based Dr. Vimee Bindra, to raise awareness on Endometriosis . The run was organized at T-Works in 10k, 5K and 3K category

Endometriosis is as common as diabetes and asthma which affects people. It’s the most misunderstood, misdiagnosed, unknown, underfunded & under research health condition which severely affects people’s life mentally, personally and professionally

Elated over the response Dr. Vimee Bindra Founder Endometriosis Foundation of India said “ We are happy to see so many young enthusiasts taking part in the run to create awareness on endometriosis. On an average 1 in 10 people suffer from Endometriosis and a total of over 4.2 crores of women in India are affected.. The objective of the Yellow Ribbon Run is to create public awareness and urge policy makers to invest in research and development, and ensure partnerships with stakeholders to address Endometriosis.”

Encouraging and felicitating the enthusiasts Shri Mohammed Azharuddin Hon’ble Minister for Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises Telangana state said “ I am happy to be at this event. Congratulations to all the participants. As part of the Telangana Government we extend whatever help needed in addressing the issues of endometriosis. Today the cause of creatng awareness about endometriosis is the real winner. Other participants who ran to create awareness should be complimented “

Addressing the gathering Ms. Poonam Malakondaiah*, IAS Former special Chief secretary, presently national monitor for education and literacy in national human rights commission, New Delhi said “ I am glad to be part of this great initiative on women's day to create knowledge on endometriosis. Compliments to all involved in this cause and we need to connect with all colleges in future to create more awareness on this aspect “