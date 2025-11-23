150-Member Choir Mesmerises Baptist Church On 150th Anniversary Fete

Hyderabad: Choristers lifted their voices in celebration as the 150-year-old Centenary Baptist Church at Clock Tower, Secunderabad, marked its sesquicentennial jubilee. A 150-member choir, accompanied by violins, percussion and keyboards, mesmerised the congregation during a special Worship Night held on Saturday evening as part of the celebrations.

The theme for the evening, ‘Praise the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits’, was taken from the Psalms.

Founded in 1875, the church completed 150 years on December 14. Church members, along with former congregants and several prominent Christian leaders, attended the grand celebration. Some distinguished leaders were felicitated by the organising committee.

Rev. Samaresh Nayak, general secretary of the National Council of Baptist Churches in India, delivered the message for the occasion. The church was filled to capacity.

Veteran choir conductor Jacob Prabhu, who served as the church’s choir director in the 1970s, was also present. His contributions were fondly remembered. Prabhu had led the choir during the visit of renowned evangelist Billy Graham and had also worked alongside international evangelist Akbar Abdul Haqq. At the age of 86, he rendered one of his own compositions to warm applause.

The choir’s selection of hymns was highly appreciated by the congregation. The church resounded with timeless classics, including “Abide With Me,” written in 1847 by Scottish clergyman Henry Francis Lyte as he lay dying of tuberculosis. Inspired by the repeated words of his dying friend William Le Hunte, Lyte penned the hymn as a prayer for God’s presence through life and death. Although Lyte composed an initial tune, the widely sung melody “Eventide” was composed by William Henry Monk in 1861, fourteen years later. Choir members introduced each hymn with a brief explanation of its history.

Soprano Swetha Shalom, who had trained rigorously for over two months, said it was a great honour to be part of the choir performing for the church’s 150-year celebration.

The choir also rendered the beloved hymn “O God, Our Help in Ages Past,” written by Isaac Watts in 1714 during a period of religious turmoil in England. Paraphrasing Psalm 90, the hymn contrasts the brevity of human life with God’s eternal presence.

Choir director Amruth Samuel Paul said the 150-member team had been “religiously practising” for the event. He added that the choir would continue to perform at the church throughout the Christmas season and during all special worship services.