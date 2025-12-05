150 Leaders Join Congress Ahead of Panchayat Polls in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: In view of the upcoming gram panchayat elections, around 150 members from various political parties joined the ruling Congress on Friday. State government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir welcomed them into the party.

Advocate and businessman Lingala Rajababu Goud of Bhiknoor mandal headquarters, along with his followers, joined the Congress in the presence of Shabbir Ali. Speaking on the occasion, Lingala Rajababu said they would work to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate in Bhiknoor mandal and secure all 13 ward seats, presenting it as a gift to Shabbir Ali.

Congress Bhiknoor mandal president Bheem Reddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Maddi Chandrakanth Reddy, TPCC general secretary Baddam Indrakaran Reddy, town president Dayakar Reddy and others were present.