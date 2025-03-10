 Top
150-Foot Tall Hanuman Idol To Be Installed in Ramagundam: MLA

DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 9:40 PM IST

The statue is being constructed on the same hill where a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman was earlier discovered.

Congress MLA Raj Tagore Makkhan Singh and his wife Manali Tagore check the construction of a Hanuman idol near Rajeev Highway here in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Monday. (DC)

Karimnagar: Congress MLA Raj Tagore Makkhan Singh and his wife Manali Tagore, inspected the construction of a 150-foot-tall Hanuman idol near Rajeev Highway in Ramagundam, Peddapalli district, on Monday.

The statue is being constructed on the same hill where a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman was earlier discovered. MLA Singh, accompanied by local Congress leaders, reviewed the construction progress and discussed the project's status with the contractors.

Speaking during the inspection, MLA Singh expressed optimism that the towering statue of Lord Hanuman would bring prosperity, happiness, and spiritual protection to the residents of Ramagundam. He noted that the site would continue to serve as a significant spiritual landmark for the local community.

Singh emphasised that the blessings of Abhay Anjaneya Swamy would remain an enduring source of strength and growth for the region. He assured locals that the construction would be completed promptly and encouraged the community to engage in spiritual contemplation.

