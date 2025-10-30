150 Families in Rehab Centres As Low Lying Areas in Khammam Flooded

Nalgonda: As the water level in the Munneru River rose to 25.8 feet, floodwaters entered several residential areas in Khammam city, including Venkateshwara Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Bokkalagadda, Sai Prathap Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar, Manchikanti Nagar, and Mothi Nagar.

The “Apada Mitras,” a trained group of youth volunteers, played a crucial role in alerting and evacuating residents from low-lying areas over the past two days. These 300 volunteers, trained by the district authorities, assist during natural calamities by coordinating with officials in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Around 150 families from these colonies were shifted to rehabilitation centres set up at Dhamsalapur, Government Junior College, and Naya Bazar College. Learning from previous flood experiences, district authorities alerted residents in low-lying areas to prepare for evacuation and arranged special buses and trucks to move people to safety. Priya Darshini Degree College Colony in Nehru Nagar was also submerged in floodwaters from the Munneru.

District collector Anudeep Durishetty said that necessary arrangements were made at the rehabilitation centres to provide quality food and medical care. Health camps have been set up at all centres. He urged people not to enter low-lying areas or go near the Munneru River and bridge, as the water level continues to rise.