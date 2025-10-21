15 Persons Sentenced to Jail in Cyberabad for Driving in Drunken State

Hyderabad: At least 15 persons were sentenced to jail for driving in an inebriated condition in Cyberabad limits. The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 480 offenders.

The vehicle-wise breakdown of the cases include 371 motorcyclists, 19 three-wheeler drivers, 85 four-wheeler riders and five heavy vehicle drivers.

The police said the offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels: As many as 423 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml while 38 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 19 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml

All the offenders will be produced before the court concerned. The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine, the police said.

In the last Week from October 13 to 18, a total 372 drunken driving cases were disposed of in the courts concerned, in which 357 persons were penalized for fine amounts and 15 persons were sentenced to jail. While one person was sentenced to one day imprisonment, 12 persons for two days and two persons for three days. Twenty persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty.