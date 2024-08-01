Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 Aug 2024 3:42 AM GMT
15 Passengers Injured in Suryapet Road Accident
A private bus and a lorry collided at Keethavarigudem in Garidepally mandal (DC)
Suryapet: A private bus and a lorry collided at Keethavarigudem in Garidepally mandal, resulting in injuries to at least 15 passengers, in the early hours of Thursday.

The injured were promptly transported to the area hospital in Huzurnagar for treatment, with the bus driver's condition reported as serious. The bus was carrying nearly 25 passengers at the time of the accident. The passengers, all from Vijayanagaram district, were returning from a pilgrimage trip to Shirdi.


