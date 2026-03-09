15 Medicos Get Cheques in Uppal

Hyderabad:Cheques were given to 15 MBBS students from the Uppal constituency, to support their medical education through BLR Charitable Trust and it was handed over by health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday.

The charitable trust of Bandari Lakshma Reddy had arranged financial assistance to students pursuing MBBS in the constituency. Each student received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to meet their medical education expenses.



Damodar Narasimha said that providing financial support to students pursuing MBBS through BLR Charitable Trust was commendable. Among those present were former corporator Prabhudas, BRS state leader Gandham Nageshwar Rao, Charlapalli division BRS president Nemuri Mahesh Goud, along with party leaders and workers.

