15 Malpractice Cases Reported in Telangana Inter Exams

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 March 2025 9:54 AM IST

Cases registered in Siddipet, Jangaon, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts

Fifteen malpractice cases were booked during the second-year Physics and Economics Intermediate exams in Telangana, while officials reported smooth conduct overall.

Fifteen malpractice cases were booked during the Physics and Economics Intermediate examinations for second year students on Tuesday.

Of these, five cases each were registered in Siddipet and Jangaon, four in Karimnagar and one case in Peddapalli district. A total of 4,63,145 candidates were registered for the examination of whom 4,49,742 appeared for exam.

According to the TGBIE, observers sent to exam centres in Khammam, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad districts from the board and reported that the exams were conducted smoothly with no untoward incidents.


