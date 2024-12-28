1.5-km Amberpet Flyover Set to Open After Long Delay

Hyderabad: After a long delay, the 1.5-km-long four-lane Amberpet flyover is ready for inauguration, save a few minor works. The GHMC has intensified efforts to complete the remaining within a couple of days to make the flyover ready for inauguration by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The flyover is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from the Warangal Highway.

The flyover’s cost was put at Rs 450 crore, including Rs 300 crore for land acquisition. The extent of contribution from the Centre is not available, but the Union transport ministry had earlier initially sanctioned Rs 76.33 crore.

The flyover begins near Golnaka and extends up to Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters. It was initiated in 2018 with a budget of Rs 216 crore. Work commenced in 2021, with an initial completion target set for 2023. The construction gained momentum in the last one year.