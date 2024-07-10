15 IPS officers transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, the State government here on Wednesday transferred 15 IPS officers including Additional Director-General of Police, Railways and Road Safety, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat. The new posting of the officers is as follows:



Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order replacing Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, TGSP Battalions, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Organization and Home Guards, replacing M.Stephen Raveendra.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Personnel. He will also be in full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Welfare and Sports, Telangana, Hyderabad, until further orders.

On transfer, Sanjay Kumar Jain was posted as Additional Director General of Police, TGSP Battalions, Hyderabad replacing Swati Lakra. On transfer, M. Stephen Raveendra was posted as Additional Director General of Police, Greyhounds.

G. Sudheer Babu, Inspector General of Police, MultiZone-II was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda replacing Dr. Tarun Joshi. On transfer, Dr. Tarun Joshi was posted as Director, AntiCorruption Bureau, Telangana.

S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Inspector General of Police, Personnel, was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-I. K. Ramesh Naidu, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Inspector General of Police, Railways and Road Safety in place of Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

V. Satyanarayana, Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-II replacing G. Sudheer Babu. Rakshitha K. Murthy, Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Hqrs, Hyderabad, replacing V.Satyanarayana.

D. Udaykumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak district, replacing B. Bala Swamy. R. Giridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy in place of Rakshitha K. Murthy

On transfer, B. Bala Swamy was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad. G. Chandra Mohan, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Rachakonda, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad in place of D. Udaykumar Reddy.