15 Injured in Honey Bees Attack in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: At least 15 people suffered injuries after a swarm of bees attacked them at Venkatapur village of Sadasivapet mandal in Sangareddy district.

Of the 15 people, the condition of one person A Sudhakar of Venkatapur is critical, said District Medical and Health Officer M Vasanth Rao on Friday. He said Sudhakar suffered multiple bites of honey bees. He was first rushed to a clinic and later to a private hospital in the town.

Rao said five persons, who escaped with minor injuries, were treated as out-patients at the government hospital in Sadasivapet.

The incident occurred when the villagers were passing through the banyan tree with honeycomb. “We were crossing the banyan tree when honeybees started attacking us. In spite of covering our faces and pouring water on us, the bees continued to bite us,” a victim told doctors.

The victim recalled they were forced to run from the place to escape from being attacked. On hearing their screams, the villagers came to their rescue and shifted them to a nearby hospital.