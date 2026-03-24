15 Injured As RTC Bus, Lorry Collide Near Rudrur

NIZAMABAD: Fifteen persons were injured in a road accident involving a lorry and an RTC bus near Rudrur mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the Bodhan-Banswada main road when the lorry collided with the bus carrying around 40 passengers. Both drivers were among those injured.

The injured were shifted to the Bodhan government hospital. Two persons in critical condition were later referred to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital. Police and local residents carried out rescue operations at the spot. Preliminary investigation indicated over speeding as the cause of the accident.

Rudrur police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.