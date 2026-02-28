15 Injured as Lorry Rams RTC Bus Near Sadashivapet

SANGAREDDY: Around 15 passengers, including students of Tara College, were injured when a speeding lorry collided with an RTC bus near Sadashivapet town on Saturday. Police said the lorry, proceeding towards Zaheerabad from Sadashivapet, hit the oncoming RTC bus travelling from Zaheerabad. One side of the bus was severely damaged in the impact.

The main door of the bus was damaged, forcing passengers to exit through the driver’s cabin with the assistance of local residents. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.