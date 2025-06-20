15 In Telangana Held For Watching Child Abuse Content

Hyderabad:The child protection unit of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 15 individuals from across the state for viewing and circulating child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM), TGCSB director Shikha Goel announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Among the accused are high-profile individuals and IT professionals. Most of the content involved minor girls aged between six and 14 years. All accused have been booked under Section 67-B of the IT Act and Section 15 of the Pocso Act and have been sent to judicial remand.

The TGCSB arrested 12 while the Jagtial, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police arrested the remaining three. The accused hail from districts including Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal and are repeat offenders, each with at least two to ten cyber tip-offs against them.

Director Shikha Goel warned that browsing, creating or circulating child exploitative content is a serious crime. “We are closely monitoring individuals linked to closed criminal groups and also tracking such materials on the dark web,” she said.

She added that the TGCSB handles CSEAM-related complaints through the NCRP Portal and Case Monitoring Tools of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Since the Child Protection Unit was launched in February 2025, the bureau has registered 294 FIRs and arrested 105 offenders.

People were urged to report any suspicious activities involving children. “Circulating sensitive content can lead to serious legal action. Parents must enable parental controls and supervise children’s online activity,” Goel said. Reports can be filed at www.cybercrime.gov.in under the women/children Related Crime tab or by dialling 1930.

Athulya M.Anil Kumar.