15-Day Bhadrakali Ashadam Shakambari Festivities To Begin From June 26

WARANGAL: The annual ritual of Ashadam Shakambari, a 15-day festival, will start on June 26 with the performance of Sahasra Kalashabhishekam to the presiding deity, Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru, at the historic Sri Bhadrakali Devi Temple, announced temple executive officer Sheshu Bharathi during a press meet held in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

She explained that, according to the Vedic Smarta Shaktadvaitha Dakshinachara tradition, just as each lunar day (Tithi) has a presiding deity in astrology, each Tithi also has a unique deity in the Kali Krama and Sri Shodashi Krama. As per the Agama Shastras, worshipping these deities not only helps maintain nature’s balance but also brings peace, prosperity, and good fortune to humanity.

During the 15-day festival, Tithi Mandala Devatarchana will be performed daily. Morning prayers will follow the Kali Krama tradition, while evening prayers will be conducted as per the Sri Shodashi Krama. The idol in the sanctum sanctorum will be adorned according to Kali Krama, while the idol in the Snapan Mandapam will be decorated following Sri Shodashi Krama practices.

On the final day, Ashada Shuddha Pournami, the goddess will be specially adorned as Shakambari, using a variety of seasonal vegetables. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple to have darshan of Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru on this auspicious day. Sheshu Bharathi assured that elaborate arrangements will be made for the convenience of devotees during the festival.

Temple chairman Shiva Subramanyam, members Veeranna, Purnachander, Shravan Kumar Reddy, Mayuri, Suguna, Venkateshwarlu, Anjaneyulu, Srinivas Rao, and temple priests Bhadrakali Sheshu and Narasimha Murthy were present at the press meet along with other officials.