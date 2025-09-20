 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

15 Checkposts At Khammam Borders To Curb Illegal Sand Transport

Telangana
P. Srinivas
20 Sept 2025 8:54 PM IST

The police would take strict action against those involved in sand smuggling: Khammam Police Commissioner Suneel Dutt

15 Checkposts At Khammam Borders To Curb Illegal Sand Transport
x
Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: About 15 check posts have been set up on the state and district borders of Khammam to curb illegal transportation of sand.

Khammam Police Commissioner Suneel Dutt said the police would take strict action against those involved in sand smuggling. He noted that Khammam shares a border with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and that illegal transport of sand from the state into the district had come to his notice.

In all, 15 checkposts have been established at the state and district borders, equipped with CCTV cameras and manned by teams from the mining, revenue, and police departments. In addition, police patrol units and special teams will keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious vehicles, the Commissioner added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nalgonda news illegal sand transport check posts on borders cctv camera 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X