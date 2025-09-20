15 Checkposts At Khammam Borders To Curb Illegal Sand Transport

NALGONDA: About 15 check posts have been set up on the state and district borders of Khammam to curb illegal transportation of sand.

Khammam Police Commissioner Suneel Dutt said the police would take strict action against those involved in sand smuggling. He noted that Khammam shares a border with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and that illegal transport of sand from the state into the district had come to his notice.

In all, 15 checkposts have been established at the state and district borders, equipped with CCTV cameras and manned by teams from the mining, revenue, and police departments. In addition, police patrol units and special teams will keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious vehicles, the Commissioner added.