14 Students Injured in Rat Attacks at Kakatiya University Hostel

WARANGAL: Fourteen female students were injured after being bitten by rats at the Sammakka–Sarakka hostel of Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Monday night, raising serious concerns over hygiene and safety on campus. The incident has brought renewed attention to long-standing complaints over poor sanitation and inadequate medical facilities at the university.

The situation worsened when the injured students approached the university health centre for treatment. They were allegedly informed that essential medicines, including tetanus toxoid and anti-rabies vaccines, were not available. The students were forced to seek treatment at private clinics at their own expense.

Students said the university lacks a proper system to handle medical emergencies, particularly during night hours.

This is not the first such incident. Last year, two students at the Padmakshi Ladies Hostel were bitten by rodents while asleep. Despite repeated complaints and past incidents, students alleged that the administration has failed to address the root cause of the problem.

The infestation is being attributed to poor sanitation and the accumulation of unused materials in vacant hostel rooms, which have become breeding grounds for pests. Students also complained that rodents frequently damage personal belongings, including books, bags and clothes.

University officials said steps are being taken to improve sanitation and control the rodent menace. However, no clear timeline has been announced.

Student representatives have demanded immediate cleaning of hostel premises, a permanent pest control system, and round-the-clock availability of medical staff and vaccines on campus.