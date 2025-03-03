14 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender before police

Kothagudem: Fourteen members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. According to superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju, the following Maoist members — most of whom belong to Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh — laid down arms. Errapalli Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militia commander Madivi Bhima (37), Errapalli Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) president Sodi Unga (35), Errapalli RPC Dhandakaranyam member Kunjam Kosa (25), Kistaram Area CNM commander Madavi Masa (24), Errapalli RPC CNM member Madavi Bhima (24), tailoring team member commander Kunjam Lakma (30), Kanekar RPC CNM members Vetti Lakke (16), Kuhrami Kajal (18), Madavi Bheema (25), and Vetto Kosa (16) Kanekar RPC militia members Madavi Chukkaiah (40) and Soli Radhika (18).

Speaking to the media, SP Raju said the 14 surrendered after learning about the welfare measures and rehabilitation packages provided to former Maoist cadres. They were also reportedly influenced by “Operation Cheyutha,” an initiative by the police and CRPF aimed at improving welfare for tribal communities.

In January, the police organised an “Atmeeya Sammelanam” in Charla, where family members of underground and surrendered Maoists were briefed on the benefits of surrendering, including support for livelihood and rehabilitation. According to Raju, 44 Maoists have surrendered in the last two months.

Appealing to other Maoist members still operating in the region, Raju urged them to contact the nearest police station or officials through family members. He assured that the surrendered militants would be extended government support to rebuild their lives and integrate peacefully into society.