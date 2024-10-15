14-km, 4-Lane Bypass for Nalgonda, Rs.516 Cr Sanctioned: Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that a total of Rs. 516 Crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 14 km long, 4-lane bypass for Telangana's Nalgonda Town, from the Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar section of NH 565.

A tweet from Nitin Gadkari's Twitter read, "In Telangana, we have sanctioned ₹516 crore for the construction of a 14 km long, 4-lane bypass for Nalgonda Town, from the Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar section of NH 565."

It further said, "The NH 565 is a vital national highway linking Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, beginning at its junction with NH 65 at Nakrekal in Telangana and passing through towns such as Nalgonda, Macherla, Erragondapalam, and Kanigiri."

The last para in the tweet reads, "The existing section through Nalgonda Town experiences heavy mixed traffic, leading to congestion and long queues. This project will not only alleviate traffic in Nalgonda but also enhance road safety while improving connectivity between Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar."

Nitin Gadkari also announced that the government has sanctioned Rs.400 crore for the development of 13 state roads, spanning a total distance of 200.06 km, under the CRIF scheme.

He also said that they have approved Rs.98 crore for the construction of a 4-lane Sankar Vilas Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Guntur-Nallapadu railway section in Guntur district, as part of the CRIF Setu Bandhan scheme for the fiscal year 2024-25.