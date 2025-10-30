14 Crest Gates Of NSP Lifted By 5 Feet

NALGONDA: In view of the increased inflows, 14 crest gates of the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) were lifted by five feet on Thursday, releasing 1,13,400 cusecs of water downstream.

The inflow into the project rose to 1,46,733 cusecs following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas over the past two days. The water level at NSP reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet. To maintain balance between inflow and outflow, project authorities decided to discharge 33,333 cusecs of water through the main powerhouse.

In view of rising inflows of 33,931 cusecs, eight crest gates of the Musi Project were also lifted. Seven gates were raised by ten feet and one by five feet, releasing 47,729 cusecs of water downstream.

The water level in this medium irrigation project reached 643 feet, against its full reservoir level of 645 feet.