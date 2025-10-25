13,934 Private Bus Violations Recorded in Rachakonda Till Oct 2025

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Kurnool private bus accident in the early hours of Friday, a data review by the Rachakonda commissionerate has revealed that 13,934 challans were issued to private buses between January 2023 and October 24, 2025, for various violations — including unauthorised entry, wrong parking, and signal-jumping.

An official from the traffic wing said most of these buses operate from key pick-up points across Rachakonda, such as Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, and Pallavi Gardens in Vanasthalipuram for services towards Vijayawada, and Sagar Road bus stop for those heading towards Nagarjunasagar.

It was observed that these stretches are often crowded with private buses, which obstruct regular traffic while entering and leaving the city during morning and evening peak hours. The stretch between Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar, already narrowed due to Metro Rail pillars, remains the most problematic — with buses frequently halting in the middle of the road to pick up passengers, causing heavy congestion and posing risks to commuters.

While such behaviour is not uncommon among both state-run and private operators, data shows a steady increase in enforcement. A total of 2,898 challans were issued in 2023, 5,431 in 2024, and 5,605 so far in 2025, marking a consistent rise in penalties over the last three years.

In 2025, the most common violations involved buses entering no-entry zones — with 1,779 instances recorded. Wrong parking on the carriageway followed with 1,071 cases, while unauthorised or obstructive parking on public roads accounted for 774 violations. Additionally, 303 drivers were penalised for operating without wearing the prescribed uniform.

Major violations booked against private buses in 2025

2023 2024 2025

No entry for bus: 1,150 1,431 1,779

Wrong parking in the carriage way: 424 840 1,071

Wrong/unauthorized parking or

obstruction of carriageway: 360 1,152 774

Without uniform: 159 422 303

No entry for heavy vehicles 196 373 165

Signal jumping: 160 231 287

Other violations: 449 982 1,226

Total: 2,898 5,431 5,605