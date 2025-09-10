13.9 kg of Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 13.9 Crore Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A total of 13.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 13.9 crore, was seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday, and the passenger was taken into custody, Customs officials said. The passenger, arriving from Bangkok on September 8, was intercepted during baggage examination.

During the inspection, 13.9 kg of suspected hydroponic weed concealed in a checked-in trolley bag was recovered and seized, a Customs department release said. In a separate incident on the same day, two other passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted.

Examination of their checked-in baggage led to the recovery of four green keel-bellied lizards, ten girdled lizards, and two monitor lizards all species protected under wildlife laws. The rescued wildlife were deported back to Bangkok, and the two passengers were arrested, the release added.