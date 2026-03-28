₹138 Crore Cyber Fraud Unearthed, 13 Held In Karimnagar

ADILABAD: The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Friday busted a cyber fraud network under “Operation Crackdown 1.0” and arrested 13 persons, including bank employees allegedly involved in facilitating illegal transactions.

Police said 24 persons were identified as part of the network, and efforts are on to trace the remaining accused. Cases were registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Investigators found that illegal transactions worth over ₹138 crore were routed through virtual accounts and accounts in RBL Bank.

According to the police, the accused created mule bank accounts by offering commissions to individuals, who allowed their accounts to be used for illegal transactions. The funds were then transferred to foreign destinations.

Those arrested include Bandari Sai Ram, Anumandla Ranjit, Aligeti Mallesham, Bandi Pranay, RBL Bank manager Bhuvanagiri Kalyan, Ayesha Begam and others from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Warangal districts.

Police Commissioner Gaush Alam cautioned the public against sharing bank accounts for commissions or participating in illegal financial activities and advised victims of cyber fraud to contact the 1930 helpline.

Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.