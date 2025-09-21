134 Hyderabad Police Patrol Vehicles Refurbished With New TG Stickers

Hyderabad: As many as 134 patrol vehicles of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate were re-commissioned by the CAR headquarters officials on Sunday after replacing them with new Telangana police stickers. These vehicles were re-commissioned after completing the stickering process.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has instructed that all Telangana State Police stickers on vehicles under the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate be replaced with new “Telangana Police” stickers bearing the “TG” identification.

All patrol vehicles and police station vehicles were to be refurbished with the new stickers. These instructions were issued in line with orders issued earlier by the State government changing TS to TG as the State identification code.

Accordingly, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters officials have made arrangements to remove the old “TS” stickers on a total of 188 government vehicles replacing them with new “TG” stickers. For this purpose, works worth about Rs.1.6 crore have been undertaken.

Apart from removing old stickers and replacing them with new Telangana police stickers, the vehicles were also given machine polishing. Wherever necessary, denting and painting of bumpers, doors, and panels was carried out to ensure that all vehicles remain in proper condition, officials said.

They said the patrol vehicles will play a vital role in maintaining law and order in the city, preventing crime, ensuring rapid response during emergencies, and strengthening the police force, officials said. Other vehicles under Hyderabad City Police — including Traffic ACP vehicles, Inspector vehicles, pilot vehicles, and Interceptor vehicles — will also undergo the stickering process in the coming days and will be restored to full operational condition.

The department has given clear guidelines to all vehicle drivers to keep vehicles clean and well-maintained, according to a statement.