130 Maoists Surrendered Before Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appealed to the top Maoist Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapati to surrender before the police along with other senior leaders who were now underground.

“My officers informed me that Ganapati is suffering from health problems. On behalf of the Telangana government, I assure Ganapati and other Central Committee Members that we will address their issues if they surrender before the police along with weapons,” he said.

Revanth Reddy was speaking after 130 Maoists surrendered before him at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills here on Saturday. Stating that there was no scope for violence, he urged the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream.

He assured that the State government would extend financial support and proper rehabilitation to the surrendered Maoists. “I met the Union Home Amit Shah who asked us to ensure financial support and house to the surrendered Maoists,” he added.