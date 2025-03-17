13-year-old boy drowns in lake

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old Class VII student, who went to a lake to learn swimming, was found floating in the water at Gogyanaik thanda of Doma mandal in Vikarabad district on Monday.

The deceased, Nenavath Balaji, was staying in Badlapur of Doma mandal.

On Sunday, Balaji along with his friends went to Kakareni lake to learn swimming. Balaji went deep into the water and drowned. Seeing this, his friends ran away from the place. Noticing that their son had not returned, Balaji’s parents searched the entire area but in vain.

On Monday, locals noticed his body floating in the lake and informed his parents. Later, the police were informed. They registered a suspicious death case.

2 killed in road mishap on NH 44

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man and his grandson died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a divider. Later, the vehicle hit a RTC bus coming from the opposite direction on national highway 44 at Macharam village of Jadcherla on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Venkat Reddy, 70 and his grandson Munnu, 20, residents of Mahbubnagar district.

According to police, the two along with a woman were travelling from Hyderabad to Mahbubnagar on Monday. As the car reached Macharam village, a tyre got punctured and the driver lost balance and rammed the vehicle into a divider. As a result of the impact, it was tossed in the air and hit a RTC bus coming from the opposite direction. Venkat Reddy and Munnu died on the spot, while the woman sustained serious injuries. The Jadcherla police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem.

2 get 3 years RI for duping bank

Hyderabad:The XXI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad, sentenced two persons K. Siva Rama Krishna and N. Mohan Reddy to three years’ RI and slapped a fine of Rs.30,000 in a bank fraud case.

The CBI had registered the instant case on August 1, 2013 based on a complaint by IDBI Bank’s specialised corporate branch, Hyderabad, The bank said that accused firm Siva Constructions, represented by its then proprietor, Siva Rama Krishna; the then empaneled valuer of the bank and the then CA had used corrupt and illegal means to avail of credit facilities from IDBI Bank. They had submitted inflated valuation report and false network certificates, the complainant said. The accused had caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs.10.19 crore.

After completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed by CBI on June 5, 2014, including against those convicted and sentenced by the court.