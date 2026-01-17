13 Taken Into Custody Over Violence in Charminar Zone

Hyderabad:Special teams probing the vandalism at a place of worship and the subsequent violence at Puranapul Darwaza in the Charminar zone on Saturday have taken more than 13 persons into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the prime suspect arrested for damaging a flex banner and a plaster of Paris figurine reportedly revealed the names of his associates, based on which others were detained.

Meanwhile, special teams comprising personnel from the zonal task force, Special Branch, IT Cell and law and order wing have gathered technical evidence through GPS data and CCTV footage to identify additional suspects.



The incident of vandalism triggered protests and led to mob violence, during which private vehicles were damaged, movable property was set ablaze and passersby assaulted. Attempts were also made to damage religious structures nearby, forcing the police to resort to a lathicharge.



Rajendranagar DCP M. Srinivas clarified that the accused had not entered the place of worship and said reports claiming damage were false. He said only a flex banner and a POP installation were partially damaged.

Police also confirmed that the cyber crime wing was examining the suspects’ social media activity prior to the incident, using inputs gathered through cell site location information (CSLI). Some of the accused have reportedly crossed the Telangana border and are believed to be taking shelter in neighbouring states.

“We have deployed seven special teams to nab the absconding accused. They will be arrested soon and the details will be officially disclosed,” a senior police officer said.