13 passengers injured in collision of multiple vehicles on NH-65

Bhongir: At least 13 passengers injured in collision of multiple vehicles- one container lorry and two private travel buses- on National Highway No. 65 at Dharmojigudem of Choutuppal mandal in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The road accident took place when a bus of a private travels hit a roadside parked container lorry at Dharmojigudem from its backside. After hitting the container lorry, the private travel bus hit another bus of private travels. The private travel buses were going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada. About 13 passengers, who were traveling in the buses, received injuries in the road accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Choutuppal for treatment. The condition of none of the passengers was said to be serious, according to the police.



