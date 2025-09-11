12th Century Edupayala Durga Matha Temple Reopened After 28 Days Due to Flooding

Medak: The gates of the Edupayala Sri Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Medak district were reopened on Thursday after being closed for 28 days due to heavy flooding in the Manjeera river. Priests performed special pujas to mark the reopening. The temple, located on the banks of the river, had remained inaccessible since August 14 as floodwaters surrounded the premises.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple daily for darshan of Durga Matha. However, with heavy inflows into the Manjeera, the temple gates had been shut and the entry of devotees and priests restricted. On Thursday, temple organisers conducted Garbhalaya Samprokshanam, Abhishekam, Sahasra Namarchana, and Kumkumarchana rituals. The premises were also cleaned using the river’s waters.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, temple executive officer A. Chandrasekhar said around 500 devotees had darshan on Thursday. “With the reduction in floodwater levels in the Manjeera, we were able to reach the temple and reopen it. However, heavy rains are still restricting the movement of devotees. If water levels rise again, we will close the temple immediately,” he explained.

According to historical accounts, the Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple was built in the 12th century. Nestled amid lush forests and natural stone formations, the shrine marks the confluence of seven rivulets into the Manjeera river. The name Edupayala is derived from “Edu” (seven) and “Payalu” (streams). The temple attracts nearly 30 lakh devotees annually, not only from Telangana but also from neighboring Karnataka and Maharashtra.