126 IndiGo Flights Cancelled Again from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: IndiGo flight services continued to face disruption for another day, as it cancelled 126 flights 60 arrivals and 66 departures from the Shamshabad airport for the fifth straight day on Sunday. Stranded passengers complained of lack of information, and the airline being unhelpful in supporting them.

Suraj, who arrived in India after two years to visit his family, said his flight from Sharjah was delayed. When he landed in Hyderabad, Suraj was informed that his connecting flight to Kolkata had been cancelled and that he would have to take a flight to Chennai and then travel onward to Kolkata. He said the airline did not provide any accommodation or food.

“We got tickets for Monday, but even those are not confirmed. We are three friends travelling together, and this has become a big problem,” he said.

A similar difficulty was faced by Krishna Kumar and his family, who got stuck in Hyderabad after their return flight from Shirdi to Bengaluru was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

“As our return flight from Shirdi to Bengaluru was cancelled, we travelled to Nashik by road and then to Hyderabad by flight. Now, we have booked another flight to Bengaluru,” he said.

Avinash, who got stranded in Hyderabad, said that after his flight from Bengaluru to Imphal via Patna on December 4 was rescheduled to the next day, it was eventually cancelled.

“We were told to take a flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and then to Imphal via Patna. However, when we reached here, that flight also got cancelled. With no option left, we decided to return to Bengaluru,” he said.

However, after a day of chaos and confusion on Saturday, relative calm prevailed in the airport’s departure area as passengers had been informed well in advance about cancellations or delays, enabling them to look for alternative flights or other modes of transportation.

An IndiGo crew member at the airport said that, apart from providing flight updates, the airline has been extending alternate arrangements and hotel accommodation where needed.

“Many passengers who have been stuck here for two to three days are staying in nearby hotels, and we extended their stay. Compared to Saturday, when there were long queues, the situation on Sunday is normal,” the staff member added.