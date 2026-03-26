1,250 Mini-Kits To Boost Veg Farming In Mulugu

WARANGAL: The state government has launched a pilot scheme in Mulugu district to distribute free vegetable mini-kits aimed at increasing local production and supplementing farmers’ income.

District Horticulture Officer D. Sanjeev Rao said the initiative targets expansion of vegetable cultivation over 625 acres to reduce dependence on supplies from other regions.

A total of 1,250 mini-kits, each valued at Rs 500, have been sanctioned for the district. The kits contain seeds for five crops — tomato, green chilli, ladies’ finger (bhendi), cluster beans (goruchikkudu) and spinach (palakura). Each kit is sufficient to cultivate 20 guntas of land, enabling farmers to take up cultivation with limited investment and space, he said.

Farmers seeking to avail of the scheme have been asked to submit a photocopy of the pattadar passbook, Aadhaar card and a passport-size photograph at horticulture department offices in Mulugu or Eturnagaram.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging small and marginal farmers to diversify into crops aligned with local market demand, Sanjeev Rao said.

For registration and further details, farmers may contact the horticulture officer, Mulugu, or the Eturnagaram cluster officer. Officials said the initiative is intended to promote a shift towards high-value horticulture crops in the district.