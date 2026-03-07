124 Maoists to Surrender Before Revanth Reddy Today

Hyderabad: As many as 124 Maoists including People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of top Maoist Devuji would surrender before Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today.

A few days ago, CPI (Maoist) Politburo Member (PBM) Tippiri Thirupati alias Devuji alias Kumma Dada and Central Committee Member (CCM) Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram into the mainstream before Telangana Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy. With the surrender of the four top leaders, the Maoists suffered a major setback.

Simultaneously, the Telangana State Committee of the organisation has been rendered defunct consequent upon the reintegration of Telangana State Committee Secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Jagan and State Committee Member (SCM) Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna alias Sannu Dada into the mainstream in addition to Devuji.

The Telangana police assured that all underground CPI (Maoist) cadres who choose to join the mainstream will receive full support, protection, and assistance under the Telangana government’s comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration programme, enabling them to rebuild their lives in a peaceful, dignified and meaningful manner.