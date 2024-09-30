1,200 More RTC Buses in City to Clear Dasara Rush

Hyderabad:With schools being closed from Wednesday for the Dasara festival, the TGSRTC is preparing to introduce 7,200 additional bus services to meet the rush of five lakh passengers. Of these, 1,200 additional buses will be deployed from Hyderabad, while 6,000 more will operate from other depots.

Special services have also been arranged for the Bathukamma festival which will operate from key city locations. To ease travel for employees in the IT Corridor, TGSRTC has also planned buses to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and other cities via Gachibowli ORR, minimising delays caused by traffic congestion.



TGSRTC officials said that with the Mahalakshmi scheme in place, the number of passengers is expected to increase further this year.



Officials have noted that with Dasara falling on October 12, the heaviest traffic is expected on October 9, 10, and 11. Extra buses will be provided to meet demand on these key days, and talks are underway with NHAI to allocate special lanes for RTC buses at toll plazas to reduce delays.

