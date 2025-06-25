120 Stolen Mobiles with Rs 18 Lakh Restored to Owners

Warangal: Using technological tools like the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), police recovered stolen mobiles, said Ramagundam Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha.

Under the supervision of the commissioner, a ‘Cell Phone Recovery Mela’ was organised at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate in Peddapalli district on Wednesday. The event, initiated by CCS inspector Babu Rao, aimed to return recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners.

During the event, around 120 stolen and lost mobile phones, worth approximately Rs 18 lakh, were handed over to their owners. These phones were successfully traced and recovered by police teams from the CCS and IT Cell. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner Amber Kishore Jha explained that a dedicated unit has been set up within each police station, along with the CCS, to trace missing mobile devices using the CEIR portal. Of the 6,683 complaints registered on the CEIR portal within Ramagundam Commissionerate limits, the police have so far recovered 2,020 mobile phones and returned them to their owners.

The Department of Telecommunications introduced the CEIR portal to combat mobile phone theft by making stolen devices unusable across networks. Since its launch on April 19, 2023, the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate has reported significant success in recovering devices using the system.

Commissioner Jha urged the public to report any lost or stolen mobile phones immediately through the CEIR portal (https://www.ceir.gov.in). He emphasised that timely reporting not only aids in recovering phones but also helps curb mobile theft by rendering stolen devices inoperable across all networks.