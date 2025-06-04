120 Girls Graduate From NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Workshop In Ramagundam

KARIMNAGAR: District collector Koya Sriharsha, speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Girl Empowerment Mission Workshop-2025 held at the NTPC auditorium in Ramagundam, Peddapalli district on Wednesday, hoped that the 120 girls who completed the workshop would go on to achieve great success over the next five to 10 years. He said these girls should serve as an inspiration to others.

He congratulated NTPC management, senior officials and staff for efficiently running it and training girl students for 28 days.

The girls who completed training appreciated the NTPC staff for making the workshop a success.

NTPC executive director Chandan Kumar Samanta appreciated the transformation among the 120 girls during the workshop.

He lauded the dedication of the Deepthi Mahila Samithi, coordinators, teachers, volunteers and supporting staff. “Your compassion, mentorship, and belief in these young minds have truly made a difference,” he said.

The event started with the art exhibition along with launch of a music video that captured the essence of the Girl Empowerment Mission. It showcased the wide range of activities undertaken throughout the workshop and highlighted how the programme instilled confidence, vision and purpose in the lives of the young girls.

The cultural programmes and dance performances along with karate demonstrations, yoga displays, speeches and thought-provoking skit passing the powerful message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao attracted many people at the closing ceremony.