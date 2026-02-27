120 Drivers Pledge Safe Riding Through ‘Arrive Alive’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police in coordination with the Netralaya Eye Hospital organised a road safety awareness programme at the TGIIC office in Autonagar on Thursday as part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign. A hundred and 20 members, including drivers from the Hyderabad Lorry Association, Navata Road Transport, Varun Motors and the Mechanics Association, attended the session.

The initiative was aimed at educating commercial drivers on responsible driving practices and reducing road accidents. LB Nagar DCP B. Anuradha, DCP (Traffic) Srinivas, DCP Manohar, ACPs Kasireddy and Naveen Reddy, inspector Maheshwari, DI Rajesh, traffic inspectors Ghattumallu and Srinivas Reddy, along with officers and staff from Vanasthalipuram Law and Order and traffic police stations, participated in the programme.

Officials briefed the participants on traffic regulations, signal compliance, lane discipline, prevention of drunken driving, dangers of mobile phone usage while driving, illegal parking violations and the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts.

Doctors and medical staff from Netralaya Eye Hospital conducted eye examinations for drivers stating the importance of good vision in preventing road mishaps. Officials pressed that strict adherence to traffic rules was crucial for safeguarding lives.