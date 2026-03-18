₹1.20 Crore Bid For Navipet Goats Market Lease

NIZAMABAD: A record bid of Rs 1.20 crore was offered for the lease of the goats market at Navipet mandal headquarters on Wednesday, nearly doubling last year’s amount.

Sirajuddin, a businessman, secured the lease by quoting Rs 1.20 crore. A total of 159 traders participated in the bidding process for the Navipet market yard.

Last year, the market lease was awarded for Rs 61 lakh. Officials said traders from various regions took part in the auction.

The Navipet market supplies goats to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, indicating its role in inter-state livestock trade.