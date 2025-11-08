12-Year-Old Girl Washed Away In Musi River

NALGONDA: A 12-year-old girl was washed away in the Musi River at Nereducherla in Suryapet district on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Komarraju Sushmitha, a native of Somaram village in Nereducherla mandal.

According to police, Sushmitha, a Class 8 student from a local school in Somaram, had gone with two friends to visit the Somappa Someshwara temple at Nereducherla, located on the banks of the Musi River. While near the river, she accidentally slipped into the water and was swept away by the current. Police, along with expert swimmers, launched a search operation in the river to trace the missing girl.