12-year-old Boy Drowns in Swimming Pool

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Mrugavani Resort in Aziznagar during a sangeet function being held by his family on Monday — an incident that highlights poor safety measures at swimming pools.

According to a police official, the private event began around 3 pm at the resort which is government-owned but leased to a private party. The boy was last seen near the swimming pool during the function. It is suspected that he may have slipped and fallen into the pool and remained in the water for at least an hour. Family members noticed his absence and later found him unconscious in the pool.

Relatives rushed the boy to a nearby hospital around 5 pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said the hospital registered a medico-legal case (MLC) and informed the police accordingly. “We received information through the MLC. The parents did not come forward to lodge a complaint,” the official said.

Police later contacted the victim’s family, who allegedly declined to file a complaint. Officials clarified that no criminal case has been registered so far. “If the family suspects any foul play and approaches us with a complaint, we will register a case and investigate,” the official added.

A three year old boy drowned in a swimming pool in the first week of January in KPHB when he was with his grandfather on a walk but the boy stepped aside towards the pool at the Vertex Prime gated community.