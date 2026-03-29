12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In SLBC Canal

Nalgonda: A Class VII student drowned in the SLBC canal at Arjalabavi on the outskirts of Nalgonda on Sunday. The victim was identified as Parvatham Kiran Sai, 12, son of Venugopala Chary and a resident of Vidhyuth Colony.

According to police, Kiran Sai had gone to the canal with a friend on Sunday morning to swim as it was a school holiday. He was studying in a private school.

Police said the boys assumed that the water level in the canal was low, as in the previous days, and entered the water. However, they were unaware that water had been released into the canal earlier in the day, leading to a sudden rise in the water level.

Kiran Sai, who entered the canal first, drowned. His friend, who remained on the bank, raised an alarm.

On receiving information, Nalgonda rural police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.