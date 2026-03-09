12 Super Speciality Doctors Shifted to TIMS

According to instructions from the office of the director of medical education (DME), the principals of the two medical colleges were asked to immediately relieve the candidates allotted to TIMS in February 2026.

The order, issued by A. Narendra Kumar, director of medical education, stated that the candidates must be relieved by March 9 and report to Dr Mahaboob Khan, additional director of medical education and nodal officer at TIMS.

The candidates belong to super speciality departments including DM Cardiology, DM Gastroenterology, DM Nephrology, DM Neurology, MCh Cardiothoracic Surgery, MCh Genitourinary Surgery and MCh Neurosurgery.

The DME office clarified that attendance will be maintained by the TIMS nodal officer and shared with respective principals for stipend processing. The directive was marked “most urgent” and sent to Osmania and Gandhi Medical College principals for immediate compliance.