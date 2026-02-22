12 People Arrested in Banswada Stone Pelting Case

Kamareddy:Twelve persons were arrested in connection with an incident near a super market in Banswada town, in which a police constable was injured, superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra said on Saturday.

He said cases were registered and investigation was progressing. The arrested accused were produced before a court, while special teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining absconding persons. He said no one would be allowed to evade the law.

The SP said some groups tried to exploit a minor issue and assembled in large numbers, leading to stone-pelting in which injuries were reported. He warned that any attempt to incite communal tension or take the law into one’s own hands would attract strict action.

Stating that the situation in Banswada was peaceful, he said normal activities had resumed. He cautioned that posting or sharing content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook that could provoke communal disharmony would invite legal action. He added that group administrators could also be held responsible.

The police appealed to the public not to spread rumours and to cooperate in maintaining communal harmony.