Drunk Driving: 12 Motorists in Cyberabad Get Jail Term

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunken driving (DD) enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 490 motorists.

Of the 490 motorists, 384 were two-wheeler riders, while 20 were three-wheeler riders and 79 were four-wheeler riders. Seven were heavy vehicle drivers.

The motorists were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. Around 432 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 42 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 16 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court concerned, officials said.

The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Last week from September 15 to 20, a total 199 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 187 persons were penalized for fine amounts and 12 persons were sentenced to jail. Of the 12 persons, four persons got one day jail term, while five received two days sentences and three persons got two days jail term. Seventeen persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty.